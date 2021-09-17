Lage on injuries, chances created and attacking football

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match at home to Brentford.

Here are the key lines from the Wolves manager:

No new injuries to report following the win at Watford last week;

Lage was keen to give credit to the players for buying into his demands – he wants “intensity” in training, as well as games, but it can only work if the players believe in it – “we can’t do miracles” without that;

It was pointed out that Raul Jimenez has had the most shots in the Premier League so far without scoring, but the Wolves boss insisted he looked at that "positively… he’s the striker who created more chances";

Asked if Joao Moutinho, who has played every game, can keep going like that at this stage of his career, Lage joked: "It was his birthday last week – he said… 28!" (He’s actually 35);

Wolves have started the season 3-4-3 and Lage explained that he often used a back four with Benfica, but he feels an attacking style is more important than any particular formation: "Some people in the building were a bit concerned if we started five at the back we’d be more defensive - this team have proved we can play it in an offensive way."

