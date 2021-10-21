BBC Sport

Brentford v Leicester: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Brentford are winless in their last seven meetings with Leicester in all competitions (drawn one, lost six) since a 3-2 win in the second tier in March 1953.

  • Leicester have won each of their last five away games against Brentford in all competitions, winning there in the FA Cup in each of the last two campaigns (1-0 in January 2020, 3-1 in January 2021). Only against one other side in their history have Leicester recorded a run of six or more straight away wins in all competitions, beating Leyton Orient seven times in a row in away games between February 1925 and May 1980.

  • Meanwhile, Leicester have won their last four Premier League away games against promoted sides, by an aggregate score of 11-2. However, the Foxes are winless in their last four away league games in London.