Solskjaer on leaving out Ronaldo, injuries & Rashford
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking before Saturday's trip to Leicester.
Here are the key lines:
With Raphael Varane out injured for a few weeks, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are both fit after playing for Sweden and the Ivory Coast during the international break;
Captain Harry Maguire trained on the grass for the first time on Friday morning following a calf injury;
Cristiano Ronaldo is "hard to leave out", but Solskjaer says he has to manage the squad;
Marcus Rashford is fit and in the squad for the Leicester game and could make his first appearance of the season, having recovered from shoulder surgery;
Brazil midfielder Fred and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani will be rested this weekend after playing for their countries in the early hours of Friday morning;
Solskjaer is still hopeful a deal can be reached to extend Jesse Lingard's contract at Old Trafford.
