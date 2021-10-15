With Raphael Varane out injured for a few weeks, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are both fit after playing for Sweden and the Ivory Coast during the international break;

Captain Harry Maguire trained on the grass for the first time on Friday morning following a calf injury;

Cristiano Ronaldo is "hard to leave out", but Solskjaer says he has to manage the squad;

Marcus Rashford is fit and in the squad for the Leicester game and could make his first appearance of the season, having recovered from shoulder surgery;

Brazil midfielder Fred and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani will be rested this weekend after playing for their countries in the early hours of Friday morning;