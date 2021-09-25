Leicester v Burnley: Confirmed team news

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers makes one change following his side's 2-1 defeat by Brighton in their last league outing.

RB Leipzig loanee Ademola Lookman makes his first Premier League start for the visitors after scoring in the midweek League Cup win over Millwall, as James Maddison drops to the bench.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Tielemans, Ndidi, Soumare, Lookman, Vardy, Barnes.