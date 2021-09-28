Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton: The pick of the stats
Crystal Palace lost just two of their six Premier League games under Patrick Vieira (one win, three draws), after losing six of their last eight last season under Roy Hodgson (two wins).
Brighton have enjoyed just one win in their last 11 Premier League visits to London, drawing seven and losing three of those games.
Since their return to the Premier League in 2013-14, Crystal Palace have scored 44 penalties, a figure bettered only by Liverpool and Manchester City in that time (45 each), with those 44 goals equating to 12.8% of the Eagles’ total goal haul in that time - the highest percentage in the league.