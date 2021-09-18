Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola makes five changes from the side that thumped RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling come into the side, with Sterling starting his first game since the opening weekend of the season.

Olekzandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez are the players making way - Zinchenko and Rodri are not even on the bench.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Grealish, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Cancelo.

Subs: Carson, De Bruyne, Torres, Mahrez, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand