On 28 July 2011, Manchester City signed Sergio Aguero from Atletico Madrid on a five-year deal... and what a signing it proved to be!

The Argentina forward would go on to spend 10 historic years with City, amassing a club record 260 goals in 390 appearances and winning 15 trophies - including five Premier League titles, six League Cups and the FA Cup.

He also broke Wayne Rooney's record for the most Premier League goals for a single club, finishing with 184.

And then, of course, there was THAT goal on the final day against QPR in 2012.

After a decorated decade at Etihad Stadium, the two-time City Player of the year joined Barcelona on a free transfer earlier this summer.