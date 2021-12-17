BBC Sport

Aston Villa v Burnley: What does the form show?

Published

  • Aston Villa have won just one of their past six Premier League games against Burnley - a 2-1 victory in January 2020.

  • Villa have only failed to score in one of their past 14 league home games, and have found the net in their last nine at Villa Park.

  • Burnley are without a win in their past nine Premier League away games - losing five - since winning 2-0 at Fulham in May. They last had a longer such run between August 2016 and April 2017 (17 matches).

  • The eight Premier League meetings between these sides have produced four draws and two wins apiece, with the Clarets coming out on top the last time they met in January.