West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb: confirmed team news

David Moyes gives West Ham fans a glimpse of the future tonight with a host of youngsters included.

With the Hammers already guaranteed top spot, their defence features three 20-year-olds - Emmanuel Longelo, Aji Alese and Harrison Ashby - along with 18-year-old centre-half Jamal Baptiste.

Seventeen-year-old forward Sonny Perkins makes his first start after coming on as a late substitute in the game against Rapid Vienna last month. Mark Noble, at 34, is twice his age.

West Ham: Areola, Longelo, Alese, Baptiste, Ashby, Fornals, Kral, Noble, Vlasic, Perkins, Yarmolenko.

Subs: Martin, Randolph, Coufal, Lanzini, Benrahma, Diop, Masuaku, Swyer, Forson, Potts.