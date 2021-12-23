'Chelsea missing Lukaku's presence'

Chelsea are struggling without Romelu Lukaku, says Millwall winger Jed Wallace.

Their win over Brentford in the Carabao Cup was only Chelsea's second victory in their last six games in all competitions, but Wallace says their form will pick up when Lukaku returns.

"For me, they lacked that real physical presence of Lukaku," Wallace told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"A lot of teams in the Premier League play five at the back and at times you saw Brentford drop in in that five.

"There wasn’t a lot of space for the intricate players of Chelsea to create that half a yard to get a shot off and sometimes you need Lukaku in there to put that ball into him and play off him, or he can get on the end of a cross himself.

"They have missed that physical presence so the sooner he is scoring goals again I’m sure they will very quickly be up the tails of Liverpool and Manchester City."

