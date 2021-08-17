I couldn't believe that Pep Guardiola started the game against Spurs without a recognised striker. Was I the only one who thought 'serves you right' when he completely screwed up any chance of Manchester City winning the Champions League last season by naming Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero on the bench?

Who does he think he is trying to make strikers redundant? Both men still had the ability to score 20 goals between them, in all competitions, in a campaign where they had been royally messed about by the coach.

The look of disgust on Aguero and Fernandinho's face as they watched Chelsea lift the trophy they should - and would - have won had they started with a recognised striker...

Now Guardiola is reported to want Harry Kane and is prepared pay well in advance of £100m. Explain that one to me?

