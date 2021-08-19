Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton host Watford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Brighton boss:

His decision to take debutant Enock Mwepu off after 46 minutes against Burnley last weekend was a tactical decision and “he will benefit from that experience”;

The Seagulls boss is pleased with the three points picked up at Turf Moor, but says it’s “early days” and that they “have to start again” against Watford on Saturday;

He is looking forward to having a full house back inside Amex Stadium and wants to “develop a playing style and a team the supporters can be proud of”;

Aaron Connolly is available but Joel Veltman, Dan Burn, Tarique Lamptey and Danny Welbeck remain sidelined;