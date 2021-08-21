Crystal Palace v Brentford: Confirmed team news
- Published
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira make three changes to the side beaten 3-0 at Chelsea last week.
Conor Gallagher makes his debut after being ineligible against his parent club last weekend, while Joachim Andersen makes his first start after coming on as a substitute at Stamford Bridge. Christian Benteke is also recalled, with Jordan Ayew, Jairo Riedewald and Jean-Philippe Mateta dropping to the bench.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, McArthur, Benteke, Gallagher, Zaha.
Subs: Butland, Matthews, Tomkins, Ayew, Mateta, Kelly, Riedewald, Rak-Saky.
Brentford are unchanged after last weekend's home victory against Arsenal.
There is one change on the bench, with goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez, who joined on loan from Huesca in midweek, replacing Patrik Gunnarsson.
Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Janelt, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Norgaard, Canos, Toney.
Subs: Goode, Forss, Wissa, Fernandez, Ghoddos, Dervisoglu, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Roerslev.