Watford 1–3 Man City: The pick of the stats
- Published
Manchester City are unbeaten in their past 19 meetings with Watford (won 17, drawn two), netting 62 goals in this run. They’ve only ever had a longer unbeaten run once before against a specific side – 22 games against Norwich from 1965 to 1981.
Watford have failed to keep a clean sheet in their past 25 Premier League matches, the longest run of any side in the competition since Burnley’s 29-game run between November 2009 and August 2014.
City manager Pep Guardiola has won all 10 of his meetings with Watford by an aggregate score of 42-4 - his best 100% winning record against any side.
The Hornets have conceded 41 goals in 13 games against City in the Premier League, the most to any side in the competition. The 3.2 goals per game that they have let in in this fixture is the most by one side against another among all fixtures played at least 10 times.