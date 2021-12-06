Watford 1–3 Man City: The pick of the stats

Manchester City are unbeaten in their past 19 meetings with Watford (won 17, drawn two), netting 62 goals in this run. They’ve only ever had a longer unbeaten run once before against a specific side – 22 games against Norwich from 1965 to 1981.

Watford have failed to keep a clean sheet in their past 25 Premier League matches, the longest run of any side in the competition since Burnley’s 29-game run between November 2009 and August 2014.

City manager Pep Guardiola has won all 10 of his meetings with Watford by an aggregate score of 42-4 - his best 100% winning record against any side.