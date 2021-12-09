Much-changed Chelsea troubled by Zenit

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel made eight changes for the game in Russia, saying fresh legs were needed to manage a heavy fixture schedule in December.

Romelu Lukaku, returning to the side for the first time since October after injury, lacked sharpness but was in the right place to tap in Timo Werner's cut-back in the second half.

Werner thought he had given Chelsea victory when he slotted in his second late on - anxiously awaiting a check from the video assistant referee for a potential offside.

But Zenit, who had threatened Chelsea on numerous occasions in the first half, remained a threat deep into stoppage time.

Earlier misses from Mason Mount, Werner and Saul will add to Chelsea's disappointment but Zenit also had chances of their own - Sardar Azmoun was denied in a one-on-one with Kepa Arrizabalaga in the first half and again from a header in the second.

Chelsea end the group stage with four wins from six games, two points off Juventus.