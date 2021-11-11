Gerrard 'immensely proud' to become Villa boss

Steven Gerrard says he is "immensely proud" to become Aston Villa head coach.

The 41-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Villa Park after leaving Scottish champions Rangers.

“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims," Gerrard told the Villa website., external

“Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart."