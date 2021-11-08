One of the greatest foreign players to grace the Premier League arrived on this day 25 years ago.

Italy star Gianfranco Zola joined Chelsea from Parma for £4.5m in November 1996 and would go on to become a club legend.

He scored 80 goals in 311 appearances across seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, helping to transform the club from a mid-table side to one that regularly competed for honours.

He won six trophies during his time in west London, including two FA Cups and the European Cup Winners' Cup, as well as being named the Football Writers' Player of the Year in 1997.

In early 2003, he was voted Chelsea's greatest ever player before returning to his native Sardinia to join Cagliari at the end of the 2002-03 season.