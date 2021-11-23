Arsenal will not discuss a new contract with Alexandre Lacazette until the end of the season, despite knowing they risk losing him for nothing in the summer. Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Marseille and Newcastle United are all interested in the 30-year-old forward. (Sun), external

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches says he is "ready" to leave the club for a fresh challenge. The Gunners and AC Milan are among the clubs interested in the 24-year-old Portugal international, who was close to signing for Barcelona in the summer. (L'Equipe - in French), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in Romanian forward Ianis Stoica. The 18-year-old plays for FCSB in Romania's Liga I. (Sun), external

