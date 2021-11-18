Tottenham v Leeds: Last time out

Tottenham host Leeds in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Spurs' European chances were dealt a blow when Leeds came away with a 3-1 victory at Elland Road back in April to move into the top 10.

Stuart Dallas put the Whites ahead early on but Son Heung-min levelled with a clinical finish from Dele Alli's pass 12 minutes later.

Patrick Bamford, in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate, restored Leeds' advantage before substitute Rodrigo confirmed Spurs' first league defeat in three games under interim manager Ryan Mason.

On a frustrating day for Spurs, Harry Kane had two goals ruled out for offside and hit the bar from a free-kick.

The defeat saw the London club drop to seventh, while Leeds jumped two places to ninth.