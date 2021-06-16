Transfer news: Guardiola wants to keep Silva
- Published
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva would like to leave the club this summer - but manager Pep Guardiola is reluctant to let the 26-year-old Portugal international go. (Athletic - subscription required), external
Forward Raheem Sterling, 26, expects to stay at City next season despite being linked with a move away from the Premier League champions. (Manchester Evening News), external
