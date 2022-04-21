Everton 1-1 Leicester: Pick of the stats

Everton's equaliser was timed at 91 minutes and 56 seconds, the club's latest equaliser in a Premier League match since February 2021 v Man Utd (94:50), and latest at Goodison Park since November 2019 v Spurs (96:57).

Leicester City have dropped 19 points from winning positions in the top flight this season, with only Newcastle (24) and Southampton (23) losing more.

Richarlison scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season, matching his tally from last term, while four of those have come at Goodison Park, surpassing his 2020-21 home total (three goals). The Brazil striker has either scored (three) or assisted (two) five of the Toffees' past seven league goals.