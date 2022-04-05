Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

Thanks to Pep Guardiola’s ‘overthinking’, the next 12 days will see Manchester City competing in the latter stages of three major competitions.

Atletico Madrid visit Etihad Stadium tonight in the Champions League quarter-final first leg. Then it’s Liverpool at home in the must-not-lose Premier League game at the weekend. The following week City travel to Madrid for the Champions League return leg and then there’s the small matter of the FA Cup semi final against Liverpool at Wembley!

At yesterday’s press conference Pep took the opportunity to have a go at those who have criticised his overthinking, particularly in the Champions League; Lyon in the quarter-final in 2020 and Chelsea in the final last year in Porto spring to mind.

Is it overthinking or is he a tactical genius and an outstanding leader who is constantly changing, adapting and innovating to stay ahead of everyone else?

Keep overthinking Pep and we all wait in anticipation to see what the next 12 days brings.