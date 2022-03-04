Liverpool v West Ham: What does the form show?
Liverpool have only lost one of their last 48 home league games against West Ham (W35 D12), losing 3-0 under Brendan Rodgers in August 2015.
The Hammers are looking to complete the Premier League double over Liverpool for just the second time, previously doing so in 2015-16. Their 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture this season was their first league win against the Reds since that campaign.
Liverpool have won their last six Premier League games by an aggregate score of 18-2. At home, the Reds are unbeaten in 17 league games (W13 D4), winning the last eight by an aggregate score of 26-2.
The Reds (12) and West Ham (9) have scored more goals from corners than any other Premier League sides so far this season. Between them just five of their 54 goals conceded this term have come from corner situations (3/20 for Liverpool, and 2/34 for West Ham).