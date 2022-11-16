B﻿ill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

F﻿or a few hours on Sunday night it appeared a youngster from the Manchester United academy scoring a stoppage time winner at Fulham was going to grab the headlines.

O﻿f course, Cristiano Ronaldo soon put paid to that with his explosive interview criticising the club's owners, former players and manager Erik ten Hag.

W﻿hile hitting out at the Glazers is likely to please United fans, the accusation he was disrespected by the coach hasn't been met with the same support, and such public criticism in an interview not agreed by the club will surely mean the striker has played his last game for the Reds.

U﻿nited's response was to acknowledge the interview; they now say they will consider their response with the full version to be broadcast this week.

Ronaldo has joined up with Portugal for their World Cup campaign, with scrutiny on every meet-up and training session to see how his team-mates are reacting to him.

W﻿hen he returns - if he does - finding a route out of Old Trafford in January will surely be his, and the club's, priority.