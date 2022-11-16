M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The first courtship was long. They seemed made for each other. But his heart was captured by a more glamorous rival.

It seemed they would never meet again until, years later when hard times came, they called out in distress. He could not help, but just as they began to look elsewhere, their paths crossed again - and, finally, they were together.

If Richard Curtis decides to write a football movie, it would probably go like this. Hugh Grant as Julen Lopetegui? Perhaps.

Molineux was poised to acclaim Lopetegui on Saturday, and he completed a full circuit to take it in. By the time he reached the South Bank, he’d been granted their highest accolade, his own song.

Wolves wanted him six years ago. But Spain called and Wolves were left at the altar with Walter (Zenga) instead. Both parties have taken a switchback road since then, but now - at last - their fortunes are tied together.

The club released footage of Lopetegui meeting the players and, evidently, gaining immediate respect - understandably, given no previous manager has arrived with a comparable record.

He carried the same quiet authority into his news conference, fielding questions with care, but offering more than the usual glad-to-be-here platitudes - notably, some pointed comments about Raul Jimenez you will have seen elsewhere on this page (09:08 - 15 November).

That statement indicated someone unfazed by the challenge. Having managed arguably the world’s biggest club and one of the world’s strongest national teams, why would he be?

For the next month, Lopetegui will enjoy an unusual honeymoon. It will be a hardworking one, both on the training field and planning for January. For supporters, though, there is obvious excitement. Like waiting for Christmas, you might say.

Wolves: The Movie (Wolves Actually?) premieres on Boxing Day, with previews in the Carabao Cup against Gillingham on 20 December. It will be a guaranteed box office smash hit, but what will the critics be saying come May?

S﻿tay in touch with everything Wolves by tuning into the WM Football Phone-In with Daz Hale throughout the World Cup - weeknights from 18:00 GMT.