A﻿berdeen have urged fans to buy League Cup semi-final tickets before Tuesday, 6 December or risk missing out.

T﻿he club have sold 12,500 briefs - after "strong" initial interest - for the 15 January meeting with Rangers at Hampden.

B﻿ut they have been informed that "due to sales over the last week", the SPFL will decide whether to cut their 20,000 allocation based on the number of tickets bought by Tuesday's deadline.

W﻿ith income split evenly among the four semi-finalists - Kimarnock face Celtic in the other tie - the clubs and SPFL are eager to ensure Hampden is full for both games.

"The backing of the Red Army in recent months has not gone unnoticed by the club, particularly given the financial challenges faced by many," said an Aberdeen statement.

"But the message now is that in order to secure your seat for the semi-final, supporters should buy their tickets before next Tuesday."