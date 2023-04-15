Analysis: Everton 1-3 Fulham

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

After five defeats on the spin, Fulham returned to winning ways with an impressive performance at Goodison Park.

With Harry Wilson and Dan James brought into the XI, the visitors tormented Everton for much of the game, mixing up their attack to great effect.

They went over the top of the Everton defence, using the pace of James to get in behind then when they dropped off Wilson, Willian and Andreas Pereira were able to use the space between the lines.

Everton were a long way from their best but Fulham still had to put them away. They did so and with a little more ruthlessness in the final third, the margin of victory could have been far greater.

Fulham arguably have little to play for in the final few weeks of the campaign but they would not want such an encouraging year to end with a whimper.

A thoroughly-deserved victory here is a big step towards that, breaking the losing streak before it becomes a habit and getting them on track to enjoy a stress-free conclusion to the season.