James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

At this stage of the season, especially when you're in a relegation battle like West Ham, points take priority over performances.

Indeed, it's nice to win when playing well but when your Premier League status is on the line, none of that really matters.

This is the current situation for David Moyes and his players. Coming out of the international break, I said that getting at least five points from our next three fixtures - Southampton (h), Newcastle (h) and Fulham (a) - would be a respectable return and one that would see us create some distance between ourselves and the bottom three.

We managed to get six points, albeit via two very turgid 1-0 wins over Southampton and Fulham and then a thrashing at the hands of Newcastle at home.

The wins came via a set-piece and an own goal, which only tell half of the story of just how underwhelming those performances were.

But wins are wins, and six points from our last three outings means we've created a three-point cushion above the drop zone.

We now have nine games left to cement our place in the Premier League and while we've still got Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City to play, it's the fixtures against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Leeds and Leicester which will ultimately decide our fate.

It hasn't been pretty of late, let alone for the entire season, but we're picking up crucial points when it matters and that's giving me some hope that we'll survive yet another relegation battle.