Manchester City have been drawn to face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The first leg will take place at Etihad Stadium on either 11 or 12 April, with the return at Allianz Arena on 18 or 19 April.

Should they progress, they will then take on either Real Madrid or Chelsea with the away leg on 9 or 10 May, and the second leg the following week on 16 or 17 May.

The final will take place on Saturday, 10 June at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.