Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood, whose loan move from Newcastle will officially be made permanent this summer, is injured and also ineligible to face his parent club.

Brennan Johnson is expected to miss out because of a groin problem, while Cheikhou Kouyate has returned to full training as he nears a comeback from a hamstring injury suffered in November.

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon is out with an ankle injury.

Joelinton remains suspended.