"Excellent coach" Steven MacLean can steer St Johnstone to Scottish Premiership safety, says former Perth centre-back Jamie McCart.

MacLean takes charge for the remaining six games following Callum Davidson's exit, with ninth-place Saints four points clear of bottom club Ross County and five above current play-off occupants Kilmarnock.

“I thought Macca during my time there was an excellent coach, he was brilliant alongside the gaffer and Alec Cleland," McCart told the BBC's Scottish football podcast.

"I’m really hopeful Macca will get them out of this. Macca as a player had that determination, that aggressiveness, which was something I certainly saw during my time there with him.

“Hopefully the results will just come with it. I don’t know if he would change too much, or what he will change, personnel etc.

“It’s the decision the club have taken and hopefully it keeps them up in the Premiership.”