Leicester City will come out of Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Leeds United with the "mental victory", says former Reading midfielder Jobi McAnuff.

Jamie Vardy's second-half equaliser kept the Foxes one point above the relegation zone, although Dean Smith's side could drop into the bottom three depending on results elsewhere on Wednesday and Thursday.

McAnuff told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "The mental victory is definitely Leicester's, having got themselves a point from a losing position and off the back of a win [against Wolves on Saturday].

"They're getting that little bit of momentum. They're starting to pick points up and maybe finding a way to do that, whereas Leeds at the moment cannot see games out."

Meanwhile, England international Izzy Christiansen says midfielder James Maddison's influence will be critical in the closing weeks of the season.

"His form is integral for Leicester's survival," said Christiansen. "He's the epicentre of anything good that comes on the pitch from Leicester City. Even when the chips are down and when things are tough, he's demanding the ball. I don't think the situation Leicester are in fazes him."

