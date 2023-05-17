Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Premier League game against Brighton.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Sean Longstaff will miss the game through injury with Jacob Murphy the other major doubt.

He says their goalless draw with Brighton in August was one of their toughest games this season and Roberto de Zerbi, who took charge since then, "has done an incredible job".

Howe says being confronted by a Leeds fan in their last game "will be a worthwhile episode" if it leads to the authorities and security tightening up. "I’d hate to see a tragedy on a football pitch that could have been avoided," he adds.

"You’re not going to get me there. Those questions can wait," he says when asked what Champions League qualification would mean to the club and city.

He says Jamal Lewis' "game has developed behind the scenes" but "I just haven’t been able to give him the opportunities to show it" and adds he does not know where the defender's future lies.

Howe says his first managerial job at the bottom of League Two with Bournemouth "was the best grounding" and added: "I was dealing with bailiffs coming in and players knocking on my door saying I can’t pay my mortgage."

