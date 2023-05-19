Postecoglou shortlisted for SFWA manager of year

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is again nominated for the Scottish Football Writers' Association manager of the year, having won the award last season.

Postecoglou's Celtic have retained the Premiership title and League Cup and will complete the treble if they defeat second-tier Inverness Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup final.

The Australian is vying with two fellow top-flight bosses - Aberdeen's Barry Robson and Stephen Robinson of St Mirren - as well as League One-winning manager James McPake of Dunfermline for the award.

The winner will receive the trophy at the SFWA dinner in Glasgow on 28 May.

Postecoglou is bidding to make it a double having been named manager of the year by PFA Scotland on Sunday.