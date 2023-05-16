Wilfried Zaha may be wise to extend his stay with Crystal Palace rather than move elsewhere when his contract expires this summer, says former Premier League defender Steve Brown.

The winger has been a fan favourite and a key member of Palace's side for several years.

Brown told BBC Radio London's Far Post podcast that moving away from Palace might be a risk, considering his status at Selhurst Park.

He said: "There is something to be said, and this is from a personal perspective, about being in the right place. You move house, you're not familiar with the players, you don't settle into a dressing room - that's not very nice.

"Wilf is a big fish in a little pond, as it were. He's comfortable and he's well received. He earns enough money that he's never going to have to worry about earning money again, so what is he chasing exactly?

"Unless he's going to go somewhere that's going to almost guarantee delivering silverware, I wonder why he'd move on.

"He can have runs of five, six or seven games without a goal and not play particularly well and they'd still pat him on the back as he leaves. There's something to be said for that."

