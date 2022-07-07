Thomas Frank says he is demanding "more of the same" from his Brentford players as he looks to build on an encouraging first Premier League season.

The Bees open their pre-season campaign against Boreham Wood on Saturday and Frank is typically clear on his side's strengths.

"The messaging for the players is more of the same," he told Brentford's official website, external.

"We need to build on our foundation - that is the defensive side of the game needs to be unbelievably aggressive and able to still press high.

"The second part is set-pieces, it’s no secret that we focus on that. These are a big part of why we performed well last season."

Pre-season is critical for instilling tactics into his players and Frank has identified where they need to improve before the kick-off on Sunday, 7 August against Leicester.

"We want to be a top team in terms of fitness and the boys are working very hard," he said. "We then need to add more detail offensively. I think we did it well last term, but I’d like to do it better."

Brentford have yet to sign anyone so far this summer but look set to miss out on Christian Eriksen, who shone for them during the second half of last season.