Danny Ings says he hopes to settle in as quickly as possible at West Ham and "do the important stuff on the pitch".

Ings has completed a permanent move from Aston Villa for £12m, plus an additional £3m if the Hammers stay in the Premier League.

After putting pen to paper, Ings said: "I’m really excited to join West Ham United.

"It’s important I settle in as quickly as I can do – and do the important stuff on the pitch for West Ham.

"We’ve got some massive games ahead of us and I’ve come here to try and score as many goals as I can to help the team to get some positive results.

"I’m really looking forward to getting started."

David Moyes has welcomed the addition of the experienced striker to his squad.

He said: "I’m really pleased to add Danny to the squad. He is a proven Premier League goalscorer and will add great competition for places in the attacking third.

"We’re looking forward to integrating him into the group, as we go into a busy period in our season."