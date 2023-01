Celtic and Rangers will contest the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on Sunday, 26 February, with kick-off at 15:00 (GMT).

Ange Postecoglou's side saw off Kilmarnock 2-0 on Saturday to book their place in the final while Michael Beale's team completed the job in extra-time against Aberdeen on Sunday.

Celtic were scheduled to hosts Hearts while Rangers were travelling to take on Hibs, both matches will be rearranged in due course.