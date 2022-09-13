Graham Potter hopes to build a connection with Chelsea fans sooner rather than later.

On the eve of his managerial debut at Stamford Bridge, Potter was asked what success this season would look like.

He said: "It's about connecting with supporters, them recognising the team, working at Cobham. Success is to see improvement and be competing to win.

"I’ve always said the connection between the supporters and the team is an important thing. I'm the head coach and a member of the team, an important member but no more important than anybody else.

"I’d love their support and everything I have heard so far is that I have that. It’s amazing and I'm thankful for their support.

"In terms of what I can promise, we are playing a game that is uncontrollable. So I can promise I'll do my best every single day and take responsibility. The team I'd like to see is one that is a balanced team in terms of attack and defence, a humble team, a respectful team that when they don’t have the ball runs and fights because that is important also.

"We want to entertain, of course we do. We want to create our own team and identity and we will fight every day for it."