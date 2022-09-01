Kenedy leaves Chelsea after seven years

Kenedy has left Chelsea and signed for Spanish side Real Valladolid on a permanent deal.

The Brazilian joined Chelsea in 2015 and made 27 first-team appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals.

During his time at the club he has spent loan spells with Watford, Newcastle, Getafe, Granada and Flamengo.