Liverpool have lost just one of their 10 Premier League meetings with Brighton (W7, D2), which was a 1-0 home loss in February 2021.

Having avoided defeat in just two of their first 11 away league games against the Reds, the Seagulls are unbeaten in their past two such visits to Anfield (W1 D1).

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 11 goals in his 10 Premier League games against Brighton, scoring six and assisting five. However, the only two occasions he’s failed to register a goal involvement against the Seagulls have come in games at Anfield (November 2019, February 2021).