'Fire in the eyes, a knife between the teeth'

Pep Lijnders, Liverpool's assistant to Jurgen Klopp, has told BBC Radio Merseyside about his pride in watching full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold develop.

Lijnders first worked with the England right-back in Liverpool's youth system.

You can listen to the clip below or click through to the full interview here.

