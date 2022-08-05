Analysis: Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace have endured a disrupted pre-season for a number of reasons and Patrick Vieira is still hoping to get more players in before the transfer window closes, but his side's performance for most of this fixture will certainly give them something to build on.

The Eagles struggled to get to grips with Arsenal at first, but once they did had two glorious chances of their own to pull level, with Aaron Ramsdale denying Odsonne Edouard and then Eberechi Eze either side of the break.

"Those chances we didn't take cost us the game - in a really important time in the game," said Vieira.

"The one from Eze in the second half, we expect him to put it in the back of the back of the net, because we were all over them. If you score that, with the fans behind, the game will be different."

It is only the second time Palace have conceded more than once at home under Vieira while they historically struggle on the opening day, winning their opening league match in only five of their 23 top-flight seasons, and Vieira will still remain confident they can improve on last season's 12th place.