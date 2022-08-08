Every week Garth Crooks picks his team of the week and on the opening weekend of the Premier League season a pair of Brighton stars made the team...

Robert Sanchez

The flag might have been raised, but no-one could say with any certainty that VAR might not have overturned the assistant referee's decision which made the save all the more remarkable.

The shot from Marcus Rashford was at point-blank range, but the save by Sanchez changed the game. This was a historic victory for Brighton over Manchester United and makes the start of Erik ten Hag's reign at Old Trafford even more problematic than it was originally. Read why I think United have to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave in the Crooks of the Matter via the link below.

Pascal Gross

Manchester United have yet again completed another long-term signing without knowing whether the player can handle life in the Premier League or the Old Trafford stage.

New centre-back signing Lisandro Martinez had a shocking first half and his second wasn't much better.

Gross, on the other hand, loves playing against United and is an established Premier League player who cost Brighton a fraction of the Argentine defender's £57m fee.

Gross was the coolest man on the pitch against United, while Brighton played sensible, uncomplicated, counter-attacking football and it ultimately cost United the match.

