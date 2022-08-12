Sutton's predictions: Brighton v Newcastle

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

This is another game where I am thinking 'how can you predict this?'.

Some Brighton fans were complaining they did not get a mention in the discussion about what happened to Manchester United on Sunday, but they did.

The Seagulls are a really good team under Graham Potter, and a really good watch too.

The same goes for Newcastle, though. I liked the way they started the season against Nottingham Forest.

Forest were not great but Newcastle showed plenty of intent going forward.

I like watching Eddie Howe's teams and I am expecting this to be quite an expansive game. I don't want to predict another draw, but I think it will end with the points being shared.

Serge's prediction: 1-2

I have a feeling Newcastle are going to have a big season. With the World Cup happening in the middle of it, it might just disrupt things for the usual contenders and open it up for someone to break into the top four. They might be the team to do it - they went on an amazing run in the second half of last season, and if they can get the same momentum at the start of this one they might get close. Apologies if I have just given them the kiss of death, though!

