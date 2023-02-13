Liverpool have joined the race to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli. The 24-year-old Nigeria forward is also wanted by Manchester United. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

The Reds also want to sign Anderlecht's Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen with a view to the 20-year-old becoming their future number one stopper. (Sun), external

Newcastle are ahead of Liverpool and Barcelona in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt and Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada, 26. (CaughtOffside), external

