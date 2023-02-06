Liverpool will listen to offers this summer for their 31-year-old former Cameroon international centre-back Joel Matip, whose contract at Anfield runs until 2024. (Football insider)., external

The Reds are also prepared to sell 24-year-old Republic of Ireland keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who wants regular first-team football, at the end of the season. (Sun)., external

Liverpool and Aston Villa are set to test Athletic Bilbao's resolve next summer with bids for Spain winger Nico Williams, 20, and 22-year-old Spanish midfielder Oihan Sancet. (AS via Teamtalk)., external

