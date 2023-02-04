Everton 1-0 Arsenal: What Dyche said

Everton boss Sean Dyche, speaking to BT Sport: "It's all about the players and they are the focal point for me. They have taken a lot on this week. The minimum requirement is maximum effort and we saw that today.

"They have been in a position where it has not been nice for anyone. I still believe we can improve with our play.

"I'm delighted for James Tarkowski. I've taken great joy in the development of his career.

"It gives us a platform to move forward. We have crammed a lot in this week. To get a win against top of the league...we managed to calm the game down. I want to them to understand the basics of the game."