Brentford 3-0 Southampton: What Frank said

Brentford manager Thomas Frank to BBC MOTD: "A very good performance. I try to think back during the season but this is may be our most convincing first half of the season. We had some good wins against Manchester United and Liverpool but this was more dominant on the ball and creating a lot of chances.

"It's quite incredible that we are nine games unbeaten, that is a fantastic achievement. I just said to the boys, 'well done on a complete performance in the second half'.

"But we can never take for granted that we are winning in the Premier League because it's such a relentless league. But we need to enjoy things for 24 hours, and then we move on again.

"We play Arsenal on Saturday and we are looking forward to that game.

"I think it's important that we have that confident but humble attitude where we are dreaming a bit. We need to stay humble and do the work every single week.

"We are saying we want to stay as high as possible but the minimum criteria is always to stay in the league.

"But we want to end as high as possible so let's see how high that is."