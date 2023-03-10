Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Luis Diaz, Joe Gomez and Thiago are all unavailable and at "different stages" of their recovery.

None of them have trained with the team yet, but Klopp hopes that will happen next week for Diaz.

On the race for the top four, he said: "There are so many games to play and we have to chase pretty much everybody. That means tomorrow Bournemouth."

On the Cherries, he added: "I’m pretty sure Bournemouth will fight like crazy. Everybody saw how much Arsenal had to fight."

On the impressive clean sheet against Manchester United, he said: "We need more, but fine. That's the basis for everything."

He said there was "no better mood booster" than the win over United and said confidence will breed consistency.

He added: "Confidence is a fragile little flower and we have to make sure we keep that."

